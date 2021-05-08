Meeder Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 5,219.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,447 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 7,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,884 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 626 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRL. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $259.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $338.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles River Laboratories International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.13.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $342.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $310.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $270.91. The company has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.09, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.10 and a 12-month high of $349.13.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $824.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.52 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. Analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George Massaro sold 3,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.96, for a total value of $1,135,555.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,415,666.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.99, for a total transaction of $119,305.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,221,576.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 118,038 shares of company stock worth $34,460,393. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

