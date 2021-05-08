New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) PT Raised to $44.00 at Mizuho

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) had its price objective lifted by Mizuho from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on New Jersey Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Williams Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on New Jersey Resources in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered New Jersey Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of NJR stock opened at $43.51 on Tuesday. New Jersey Resources has a fifty-two week low of $25.87 and a fifty-two week high of $43.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.61. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $802.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.333 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.56%.

In related news, CFO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $141,426.21. Also, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 5,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $224,092.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,173.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in New Jersey Resources by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 228,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in New Jersey Resources by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 102,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after purchasing an additional 11,773 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in New Jersey Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in New Jersey Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in New Jersey Resources by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 219,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

