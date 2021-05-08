JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Roblox (NYSE:RBLX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on RBLX. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a buy rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Truist began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a buy rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a buy rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Roblox presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.71.

NYSE:RBLX opened at $67.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.21. Roblox has a one year low of $60.50 and a one year high of $83.41.

In other news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $2,824,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,970,761.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $259,000.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

