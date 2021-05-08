Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Price Target to $152.00

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $150.00 to $152.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and set a $180.00 price target (up from $145.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $108.50 to $172.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $150.29.

Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $173.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.00. Affiliated Managers Group has a 12-month low of $56.80 and a 12-month high of $176.11.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $559.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.48 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.28%.

In related news, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $145.53 per share, with a total value of $363,825.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,546,775. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay C. Horgen purchased 4,000 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $136.23 per share, for a total transaction of $544,920.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,530,821.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,309,970. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 131.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,129 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after buying an additional 31,919 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 165.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $284,000. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 4,912 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 98.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

