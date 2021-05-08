Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Price Target to $152.00

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AMG. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up from $145.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $108.50 to $172.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $150.29.

AMG stock opened at $173.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.00. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52-week low of $56.80 and a 52-week high of $176.11. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.13, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.04. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $559.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will post 12.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.28%.

In related news, Director Reuben Jeffery III purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $160.49 per share, for a total transaction of $401,225.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,209,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jay C. Horgen purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $136.23 per share, for a total transaction of $544,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,026 shares in the company, valued at $18,530,821.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,309,970. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,789 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 63.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 221 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 368 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

