State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Stock Position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,493 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Ceridian HCM worth $6,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDAY. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 1st quarter worth about $6,447,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 24,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 11,181 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

In related news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total transaction of $427,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 126,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,823,974.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CDAY opened at $87.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.03 and a 200 day moving average of $94.56. The company has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 1,092.64 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.62 and a 12-month high of $111.93.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $222.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.96 million. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 1.40%. Equities research analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CDAY shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ceridian HCM from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised Ceridian HCM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Ceridian HCM from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.12.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.