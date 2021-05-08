Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 16.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 143,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 27,382 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Loews were worth $7,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of L. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Loews by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Loews by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,641 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Loews during the fourth quarter worth $594,000. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Loews by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 8,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Loews during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. 57.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:L opened at $58.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.99. The firm has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of -14.87 and a beta of 0.90. Loews Co. has a 12-month low of $27.33 and a 12-month high of $58.49.

Loews (NYSE:L) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter. Loews had a negative net margin of 8.71% and a positive return on equity of 3.16%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%.

In other Loews news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $327,446.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,151 shares in the company, valued at $2,318,052.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $216,031.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,250.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,017 shares of company stock valued at $551,878. Insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

