LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,209 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 8,404 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of LKQ worth $7,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in LKQ by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,097 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ stock opened at $49.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 1.67. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $21.42 and a 52 week high of $50.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.31. LKQ had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 14.23%. On average, equities research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LKQ shares. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.