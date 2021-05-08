Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 778 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $7,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth approximately $891,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Zscaler by 975.8% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Zscaler by 115.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares in the last quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Zscaler by 442.2% in the first quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 4,453 shares in the last quarter. 42.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.08, for a total value of $1,281,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 256,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,986,749.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.99, for a total value of $1,133,940.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,812 shares of company stock valued at $12,919,343. 23.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $169.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of -190.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $69.83 and a one year high of $230.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $182.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.28.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $157.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.45 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. Research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $217.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.48.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

