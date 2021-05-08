Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) PT Raised to $190.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity from $189.00 to $190.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

ZBH has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $173.08.

ZBH opened at $172.49 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Zimmer Biomet has a 52 week low of $108.78 and a 52 week high of $180.36. The stock has a market cap of $35.96 billion, a PE ratio of 1,078.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 12.20%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Burney Co. bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Woodstock Corp bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 4,925 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, sports medicine, biologics, extremities & trauma products, office based technologies, spine, craniomaxillofacial & thoracic products, dental implants and related surgical products.

