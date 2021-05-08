Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gold Resource Corporation is a mining company focused on production and pursuing development of select, high-grade gold and silver projects that feature low operation costs and produce high returns on capital. The Company has 100% interest in four potential high-grade gold and silver properties in Mexico’s southern state of Oaxaca. The Company has an interest in four properties, the El Aguila property, the Las Margaritas property, the El Rey property and the Solaga property. All of these properties are in the exploration stage and have no probable reserves. The company is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Gold Resource from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of Gold Resource stock opened at $2.77 on Wednesday. Gold Resource has a twelve month low of $2.48 and a twelve month high of $5.04. The company has a market capitalization of $206.20 million, a P/E ratio of -276.72 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Gold Resource’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other news, Director Ronald Little acquired 20,000 shares of Gold Resource stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alex G. Morrison acquired 17,900 shares of Gold Resource stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $47,793.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 51,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,694.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 57,900 shares of company stock worth $153,293 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GORO. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Gold Resource by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,822,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,124,000 after acquiring an additional 327,344 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Gold Resource by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,731,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,768,000 after acquiring an additional 147,269 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Gold Resource during the fourth quarter valued at $405,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Gold Resource by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 241,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 132,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Gold Resource by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 489,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 112,828 shares during the last quarter. 44.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 24,372 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

