Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.25 price objective on the mining company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Taseko Mines is focused on acquiring ownership of and advancing exploration and related activities on known mineral deposits that have as their basic characteristic, large tonnage (based on extensive drill testing for continuity) mineralization which, under metals price assumptions that fall within historical averages, are potentially capable of supporting a mine for 10 years and longer. “

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

TGB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Taseko Mines from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Taseko Mines from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Taseko Mines from $2.00 to $2.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform overweight rating on shares of Taseko Mines in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Taseko Mines from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2.55.

NYSEAMERICAN:TGB opened at $2.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.07. The company has a market cap of $676.65 million, a P/E ratio of -19.92 and a beta of 2.59. Taseko Mines has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $2.39.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Taseko Mines had a negative net margin of 11.61% and a negative return on equity of 12.53%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Taseko Mines will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in Taseko Mines by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 502,586 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 29,075 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in Taseko Mines during the fourth quarter worth $455,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Taseko Mines during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,946,234 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,482,000 after buying an additional 2,086,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 249.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,096 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 52,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Taseko Mines (TGB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.