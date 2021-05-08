IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Given New $41.00 Price Target at Barclays

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) had its target price raised by Barclays from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on IGIFF. TD Securities raised IGM Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on IGM Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on IGM Financial in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on IGM Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on IGM Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. IGM Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.63.

Shares of IGIFF opened at $36.68 on Tuesday. IGM Financial has a 52-week low of $17.79 and a 52-week high of $36.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.37.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.7714 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from IGM Financial’s previous dividend of $1.72.

About IGM Financial

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

