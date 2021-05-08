Brokers Set Expectations for Kite Realty Group Trust’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:KRG)

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust in a report released on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.44 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.42. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

KRG has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

Shares of NYSE KRG opened at $21.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 308.29, a PEG ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.77. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52-week low of $7.55 and a 52-week high of $21.60.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 0.47%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 14.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is presently 40.96%.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

Read More: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.