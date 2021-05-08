Brokers Set Expectations for MannKind Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MNKD)

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of MannKind in a report released on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the year.

Get MannKind alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MNKD. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of MannKind from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of MannKind from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of MannKind in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of MannKind from $2.50 to $6.50 in a report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNKD opened at $4.29 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.68. MannKind has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $6.25. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.43 and a beta of 2.28.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $18.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of MannKind by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,761,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,544,000 after buying an additional 785,374 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MannKind during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,955,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MannKind by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,498,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after buying an additional 29,650 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of MannKind by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,275,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after buying an additional 489,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of MannKind by 3.3% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 726,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after buying an additional 22,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

About MannKind

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. The company offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity used for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

See Also: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.