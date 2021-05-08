Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the year.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 451.50% and a negative net margin of 23.86%. The business had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 91.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Puma Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBYI opened at $9.79 on Thursday. Puma Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $7.48 and a twelve month high of $14.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.58. The company has a market cap of $395.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.39.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 191.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Puma Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the adjuvant treatment of adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

