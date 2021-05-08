Insider Selling: Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) VP Sells 7,553 Shares of Stock

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) VP Andrew Brannan sold 7,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $566,475.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,475. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $76.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.93 and its 200-day moving average is $82.44. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.30 and a 1 year high of $103.25.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05). Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 14.92%. Research analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRUS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,413,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,404,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 803.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 367,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,184,000 after buying an additional 326,565 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,626,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $561,870,000 after buying an additional 257,706 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 1,387.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 228,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,817,000 after buying an additional 213,527 shares during the period. 84.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.30.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.