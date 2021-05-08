FY2022 EPS Estimates for HOYA Co. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:HOCPY)

HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HOYA in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $3.93 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.86. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HOYA’s FY2024 earnings at $4.89 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.24 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised HOYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

OTCMKTS HOCPY opened at $121.24 on Friday. HOYA has a 1-year low of $88.02 and a 1-year high of $141.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.04 and a 200-day moving average of $124.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $45.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.74 and a beta of 0.45.

About HOYA

HOYA Corporation operates as a med-tech company, and a supplier of high-tech and medical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Care, Information Technology, and Other. The Life Care segment offers healthcare products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; and medical products, such as medical endoscopes, laparoscopic surgical instruments, intraocular lenses, and prosthetic ceramic fillers and orthopedic implants.

