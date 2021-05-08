ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Insider James C. M. Morgan Sells 5,000 Shares

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) insider James C. M. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $477,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,754 shares in the company, valued at $4,465,007. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ICFI opened at $93.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.56 and a 200-day moving average of $81.08. ICF International, Inc. has a one year low of $51.48 and a one year high of $97.19. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Get ICF International alerts:

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.28. ICF International had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $378.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that ICF International, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. ICF International’s payout ratio is 13.49%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 464,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,491,000 after buying an additional 63,635 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 336,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,982,000 after buying an additional 67,194 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,412,000 after buying an additional 13,282 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of ICF International during the 1st quarter worth about $3,050,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,096,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares during the period. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ICFI. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of ICF International from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of ICF International from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of ICF International from $102.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of ICF International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of ICF International from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ICF International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.