Brent D. Layton Sells 7,682 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Stock

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) EVP Brent D. Layton sold 7,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $499,330.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 424,808 shares in the company, valued at $27,612,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE CNC opened at $70.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.70. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $53.60 and a 1-year high of $72.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on CNC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho assumed coverage on Centene in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Centene from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.75.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the third quarter valued at approximately $776,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 427.9% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 9,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

