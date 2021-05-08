Wedbush Securities Inc. Makes New $252,000 Investment in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,028,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,933,000 after acquiring an additional 462,943 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,775.0% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 74,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,829,000 after acquiring an additional 70,540 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 130,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,731,000 after acquiring an additional 10,335 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 122,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,299,000 after acquiring an additional 34,132 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period.

SCHO opened at $51.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.36. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $51.24 and a 1-year high of $51.71.

