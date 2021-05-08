Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $255,000 Holdings in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its position in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) by 60.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,687 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in UMH Properties were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in UMH Properties by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,913,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,153,000 after acquiring an additional 121,863 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 197.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,559,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,919 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UMH Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,069,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 350,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after purchasing an additional 28,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Real Estate Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of UMH Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,812,000. 57.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UMH Properties stock opened at $22.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $946.01 million, a P/E ratio of -18.75 and a beta of 1.07. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.32 and a 12 month high of $22.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. UMH Properties had a negative return on equity of 21.08% and a negative net margin of 13.64%. Analysts predict that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.63%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UMH shares. TheStreet upgraded UMH Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Aegis initiated coverage on UMH Properties in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on UMH Properties from $16.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, UMH Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.67.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

