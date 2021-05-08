Adecoagro Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:AGRO)

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors acquired 7,769 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 6,066% compared to the average daily volume of 126 call options.

Shares of AGRO opened at $9.88 on Friday. Adecoagro has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $10.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -30.88 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.30.

Get Adecoagro alerts:

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $233.38 million during the quarter. Adecoagro had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a positive return on equity of 10.33%. Analysts anticipate that Adecoagro will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on AGRO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Adecoagro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Adecoagro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGRO. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Adecoagro by 2,005.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 96,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 92,273 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Adecoagro by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 40,911 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Adecoagro by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 113,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 22,436 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Adecoagro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the 4th quarter valued at $1,908,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.55% of the company’s stock.

About Adecoagro

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. It engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as in sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

Read More: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Adecoagro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecoagro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.