Brian Grassadonia Sells 4,104 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,104 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.38, for a total transaction of $953,687.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,125,812.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Brian Grassadonia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 7th, Brian Grassadonia sold 16,671 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.18, for a total value of $4,104,066.78.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $233.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.82 and a 12-month high of $283.19. The company has a market cap of $106.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 370.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.79.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. Square’s revenue was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SQ. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Square from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Square from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Square from $229.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Square from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Square has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Square by 33,045.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,594,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,870,539,000 after buying an additional 8,568,716 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the 4th quarter worth approximately $597,618,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Square by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,662,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,285,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,341 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Square by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,929,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,573,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Square by 231.5% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,646,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,672 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

