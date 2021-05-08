Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $470.10 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) will announce sales of $470.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Teradata’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $464.40 million and the highest is $475.80 million. Teradata reported sales of $457.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teradata will report full-year sales of $1.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Teradata.

Get Teradata alerts:

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.25. Teradata had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TDC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Teradata from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. JMP Securities raised shares of Teradata from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Teradata from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teradata in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.27.

Shares of TDC opened at $40.54 on Friday. Teradata has a twelve month low of $17.99 and a twelve month high of $59.58. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.15.

In other news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 1,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.73, for a total value of $55,900.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,522.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David E. Kepler sold 42,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total transaction of $2,001,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,806 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,768.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,109 shares of company stock worth $3,826,542. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDC. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teradata in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Teradata by 161.9% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Teradata in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Teradata in the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Teradata by 10,034.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares in the last quarter.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teradata (TDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.