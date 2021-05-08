Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of MetLife Call Options (NYSE:MET)

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors bought 99,588 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,320% compared to the typical volume of 7,013 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in MetLife during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MetLife from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus lifted their target price on MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.86.

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $67.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.52. The company has a market cap of $58.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. MetLife has a one year low of $29.18 and a one year high of $67.22.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $16.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. MetLife’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. On average, analysts predict that MetLife will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 30.11%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

