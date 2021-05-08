Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VMBS. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VMBS opened at $53.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.87. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $53.25 and a one year high of $54.71.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.