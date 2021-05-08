Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires Shares of 7,450 Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)

Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 263.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 30.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JMIA opened at $26.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 4.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.92. Jumia Technologies AG has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $69.89.

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $49.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.45 million. Jumia Technologies had a negative return on equity of 135.39% and a negative net margin of 120.62%. Research analysts forecast that Jumia Technologies AG will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JMIA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Jumia Technologies from $11.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

