KBC Group NV Boosts Holdings in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 208.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,497 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Renewable Energy Group were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 55,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,147,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

REGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. BWS Financial boosted their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.30.

Shares of REGI opened at $60.54 on Friday. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.65 and a 1 year high of $117.00. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.36 and a 200-day moving average of $72.48.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.70. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 13.11%. Analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

