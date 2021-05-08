TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in TEGNA by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 355,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TEGNA by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 560,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,817,000 after acquiring an additional 30,668 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of TEGNA by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,100,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,204,000 after acquiring an additional 910,110 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of TEGNA by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 32,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TEGNA by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,991,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,417 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGNA opened at $19.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.23. TEGNA Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $21.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.61.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.16. The business had revenue of $938.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.10 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 11.97%. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from TEGNA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. TEGNA’s payout ratio is 20.29%.

TGNA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on TEGNA from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TEGNA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

