Zacks Investment Research Lowers Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Artelo Biosciences Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics targeting the endocannabinoid system. The company’s product pipeline consists of ART27.13, ART12.11 and ART26.12 which are in clinical stage. Artelo Biosciences Inc. is based in La Jolla, CA. “

Get Artelo Biosciences alerts:

ARTL has been the subject of a number of other reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Artelo Biosciences in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group raised Artelo Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

ARTL opened at $1.25 on Tuesday. Artelo Biosciences has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $3.67. The company has a market cap of $28.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.17.

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.09.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Artelo Biosciences stock. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI acquired a new position in shares of Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI owned 0.13% of Artelo Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

Artelo Biosciences Company Profile

Artelo Biosciences, Inc is a development stage company, which engages in discovering, licensing, developing and commercializing treatments that modulate the endocannabinoid system. The company was founded by James Manley on May 2, 2011 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Artelo Biosciences (ARTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Artelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.