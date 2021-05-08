Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.58.

ZUO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Zuora from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Zuora in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zuora in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Zuora from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

In other Zuora news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total value of $355,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 4,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $66,225.60. In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,168 shares of company stock valued at $1,294,807. Company insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 4th quarter worth $31,753,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Zuora by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,022,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,643 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Zuora by 106.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,347,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,773,000 after purchasing an additional 694,158 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zuora by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,257,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,213,000 after purchasing an additional 497,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zuora in the fourth quarter worth $5,491,000. Institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZUO opened at $15.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.68 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Zuora has a 52-week low of $9.15 and a 52-week high of $17.95.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $79.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.05 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 47.35% and a negative net margin of 27.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Zuora will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to order-to-revenue operations.

