Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brookfield Business Partners L.P own and operate business services and industrial operations. Brookfield Business Partners L.P is based in Hamiltom, Bermuda. “

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BBU. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.00.

NYSE:BBU opened at $48.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.26 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.31. Brookfield Business Partners has a 1 year low of $24.82 and a 1 year high of $49.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $1.89. Brookfield Business Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. On average, analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.65%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBU. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,523,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,360,000 after buying an additional 337,598 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 257,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,702,000 after purchasing an additional 97,107 shares during the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 110,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $2,252,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 287.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 76,800 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brookfield Business Partners (BBU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.