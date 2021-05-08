Maxim Group Boosts BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) Price Target to $10.00

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) had its target price hoisted by Maxim Group from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BLRX has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioLineRx from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on BioLineRx from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st.

BioLineRx stock opened at $3.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $159.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.08. BioLineRx has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $6.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.36). Equities analysts expect that BioLineRx will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLRX. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BioLineRx by 36.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 768,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 203,221 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioLineRx in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of BioLineRx by 154.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of BioLineRx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in shares of BioLineRx by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 20,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 7,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.46% of the company’s stock.

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a peptide for the treatment of solid tumors, hematological malignancies, and stem cell mobilization; AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent in the development for solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator for the non-surgical removal of skin lesions.

