Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops proprietary drugs for metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation, CNS disease, and male sexual dysfunction. Principal products offered by the Company include Optina, an oral drug for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy and macular edema; and Vasaloc, an oral drug for the treatment of diabetic nephropathy. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. “

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE opened at $1.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $361.91 million, a PE ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 1.79. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $2.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.09.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ampio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Dan Stokely sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.83, for a total value of $73,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,016.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Holli Cherevka sold 74,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $149,262.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 137,894 shares of company stock valued at $268,988. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMPE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,104,227 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,584 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,929,000. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $187,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 9.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions. Its product pipeline includes new uses for approved drugs and new molecular entities for important therapeutic areas, including metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation and sexual dysfunction and CNS disease.

