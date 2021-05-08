Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Barrick Gold Co. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:ABX)

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) – Analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.33. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Eight Capital dropped their target price on Barrick Gold from C$48.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$39.00 to C$33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 17th. TD Securities reissued an “action list buy” rating and set a C$30.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$40.00 price target (down previously from C$42.00) on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$36.50.

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at C$29.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.92. The firm has a market cap of C$51.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09. Barrick Gold has a 52-week low of C$23.63 and a 52-week high of C$41.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$26.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$29.00.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.10 billion.

In other Barrick Gold news, Director John Lawson Thornton purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$26.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,625,955.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,775,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$46,622,547.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.111 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.43%.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

