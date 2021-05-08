Seres Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.48) Per Share (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Seres Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.48) for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 385.22% and a negative return on equity of 2,867.98%.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Seres Therapeutics from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Chardan Capital raised shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Seres Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.14.

Seres Therapeutics stock opened at $20.73 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 6.73 and a current ratio of 6.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.72 and a beta of 4.07. Seres Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.67 and a 52 week high of $38.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCRB. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,273,836 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,710,000 after buying an additional 252,551 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 3.0% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,999,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,527,000 after purchasing an additional 175,753 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 2.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,950,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,513,000 after purchasing an additional 126,515 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,953,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,350,000 after purchasing an additional 163,403 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,645,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,810,000 after buying an additional 731,197 shares during the period. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

