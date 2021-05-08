Wedbush Comments on The Gap, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GPS)

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of The Gap in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 4th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for The Gap’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. The Gap had a negative return on equity of 24.81% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The Gap’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on The Gap from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Gap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley increased their price objective on The Gap from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Gap from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of The Gap from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

GPS opened at $35.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.44. The Gap has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $37.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.2425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The Gap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.24%.

In related news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 36,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total value of $1,026,424.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,523,639.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Gruber sold 4,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total value of $142,368.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,728 shares in the company, valued at $245,750.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 474,440 shares of company stock worth $14,821,680 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of The Gap by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 267,147 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,956,000 after acquiring an additional 81,406 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in The Gap by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 65,328 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Gap in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of The Gap by 12.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,138 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Gap by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,920 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Janie and Jack brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

