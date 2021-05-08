Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $874,000 Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 8.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,455 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 47.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $80.40 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $50.86 and a 1 year high of $80.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.81 and its 200-day moving average is $64.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

ORCL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Barclays upgraded shares of Oracle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.81.

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 2,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.00 per share, for a total transaction of $172,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,013,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total transaction of $67,283,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,778,592 shares in the company, valued at $118,134,080.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,508,000 shares of company stock worth $306,882,810 over the last 90 days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

