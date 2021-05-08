Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $856,000 Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Allstate by 0.5% in the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 17,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in The Allstate by 2.4% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Allstate by 1.6% in the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in The Allstate by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Allstate by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.20.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $132.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.10 and its 200-day moving average is $108.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $84.97 and a 52 week high of $132.88.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $2.23. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The Allstate’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The Allstate’s payout ratio is 31.06%.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

