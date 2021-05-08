Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Stock Position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned 0.44% of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 141,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 21.4% in the first quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 23,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 10.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 32.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund alerts:

Shares of MSD opened at $9.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.03. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.84 and a 1 year high of $9.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th.

About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.