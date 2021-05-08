IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 28.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of IHS Markit by 4.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of IHS Markit by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of IHS Markit by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 41,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,748,000 after acquiring an additional 11,519 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of IHS Markit by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in shares of IHS Markit by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INFO stock opened at $107.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.59. The firm has a market cap of $45.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.71 and a beta of 1.05. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 1 year low of $63.95 and a 1 year high of $109.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.62.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

Several research firms recently commented on INFO. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on IHS Markit from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on IHS Markit from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. IHS Markit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.57.

In other news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.17, for a total transaction of $5,124,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,335,513 shares in the company, valued at $124,429,746.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $358,806.25. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

