US Bancorp DE Has $11.35 Million Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 135,105 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,532 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in State Street were worth $11,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in State Street during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in State Street during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in State Street by 436.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in State Street during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in State Street during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

In other State Street news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $806,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,997 shares in the company, valued at $4,324,480.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $27,232.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,976.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,898 shares of company stock valued at $873,183 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on STT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on State Street from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on State Street from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.43.

STT opened at $87.23 on Friday. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $51.21 and a 1-year high of $87.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.74 and a 200-day moving average of $75.27.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. State Street’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $28.125 dividend. This represents a $112.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 128.97%. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.