Wedbush Securities Inc. Makes New $286,000 Investment in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 83,509 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Banco Santander by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,743 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in Banco Santander in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SAN opened at $3.91 on Friday. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $3.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Banco Santander had a negative net margin of 13.21% and a positive return on equity of 7.24%. On average, analysts expect that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0081 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%.

Several analysts have recently commented on SAN shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. HSBC upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.50.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.