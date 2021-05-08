Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys Shares of 931 Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Group LLC increased its position in Ubiquiti by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Ubiquiti by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Ubiquiti by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ubiquiti by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Ubiquiti by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UI stock opened at $280.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $302.68 and a 200 day moving average of $282.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 41.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.44. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.75 and a 52 week high of $401.80.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $467.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.73 million. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 147.97% and a net margin of 30.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. BWS Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Ubiquiti from $290.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Ubiquiti from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.25.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

