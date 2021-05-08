Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Reduced by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC reduced its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316,009 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 9,198 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 5.6% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $74,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $252.46 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $175.68 and a 12-month high of $263.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $248.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.65.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,156.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Microsoft from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on Microsoft from $242.56 to $256.70 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.80.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

