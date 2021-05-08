YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Has $49.20 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 188,678 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,699 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 4.3% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $49,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,463 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $14,255,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 64,093 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 32,308 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Microsoft by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 101,723 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $23,984,000 after purchasing an additional 5,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $252.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $175.68 and a fifty-two week high of $263.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $248.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MSFT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Microsoft from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.80.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

