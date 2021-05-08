Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases New Shares in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSGE. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 23,700.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.63.

NYSE:MSGE opened at $90.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 1 year low of $63.55 and a 1 year high of $121.42.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($3.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.38) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $43.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.42 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($5.36) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -13.54 EPS for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

