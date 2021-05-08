Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) PT Lowered to $47.00

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Wedbush from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on XNCR. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Xencor in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays upped their target price on Xencor from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James raised Xencor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Xencor from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.91.

NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $39.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.41. Xencor has a 52 week low of $27.38 and a 52 week high of $58.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.29 and a beta of 0.80.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.72. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 13.56% and a negative net margin of 113.40%. On average, equities analysts predict that Xencor will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO John J. Kuch sold 805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $36,297.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,566,940.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $127,908.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,164 shares of company stock valued at $920,837. 3.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Xencor by 169.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Xencor during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Xencor during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Xencor by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Xencor by 13,943.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,462 shares in the last quarter.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United states and internationally. The company's product candidates include Obexelimab, an immune inhibitor that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of IgG4-related disease and systemic lupus erythematosus, as well as in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis; Plamotamab, a tumor-targeted antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat non-Hodgkin lymphoma; XmAb717, XmAb841, and XmAb104, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected advanced solid tumors; and Vibecotamab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other CD123-expressing hematologic malignancies.

