Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($0.26) Per Share

Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Trevena in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the year.

Get Trevena alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on TRVN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trevena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Trevena in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.44.

NASDAQ TRVN opened at $1.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $262.88 million, a P/E ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 2.59. Trevena has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $3.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.22.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trevena by 31.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,472,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,216,000 after purchasing an additional 840,534 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Trevena by 378.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,091,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 863,126 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Trevena by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 282,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 28,790 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Trevena by 1,789.6% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 246,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 233,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trevena during the fourth quarter worth $488,000. Institutional investors own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

About Trevena

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Trevena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.